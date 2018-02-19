Metro Detroit weather: Rain continues through record warmup

DETROIT - Rounds of rain will continue moving through our corner of the state, jacking up the flooding risk. Temperatures will continue to rise through the night to record levels.

A flood watch is in effect for the entire area through the first half of Wednesday. Rainfall totals from now until noon Wednesday will range from 1 to 3 inches. An isolated 4-inch total isn’t out of the question. Lowest totals will be in our North Zone. Highest totals will be in our South Zone.

Heavier rain returns Monday evening. Temperatures will continue to rise into the mid-50s overnight. Winds will pick up and be gusty through the night.

Rain will continue Tuesday. It will be heavy at times, and don't be surprised to hear some rumbles of thunder. Highs will break a record at 65 degrees -- the existing record is 63 degrees.

Rain will finally wrap up Wednesday morning, as temperatures start falling. We’ll begin the day in the mid-40s and end in the mid- to upper 30s by afternoon.

Thursday will bring some sunshine but also some of this week’s coldest numbers. Morning lows will be in the mid- to upper 20s while highs will reach only the upper 30s.

Rain will return Friday and Sunday as temperatures head back to the 40s for most of the remainder of the forecast.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.