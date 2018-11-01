Metro Detroit weather: Rain continues through Thursday night

DETROIT - It moved in a little quicker than expected, but a large area of rain has overspread much of the area, with only a few spots well north of I-69 yet to see much. This rain will continue through the night. Lows in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius). North-northwest wind at 8 to 13 mph.

The big rain shield moves out first thing Friday morning (plan on wet roads for rush hour -- even if the rain ends just before). After that, scattered lake effect rain showers generated by Lake Huron are possible on our east side.

During the afternoon, a few stray, light pop-up showers are possible for the rest of the area. Many of us likely won’t get any, but the risk is there. Highs only in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Becoming partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Weekend weather

Partly cloudy Saturday morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Maize Sun and Blue Sky is always a good omen at Michigan Stadium, where our Wolverines take on Penn State in a key game. It’ll be ideal football weather for the players, as the wind will also be light. Highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Remember to set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night, or you’ll be an hour early for whatever you have planned Sunday morning. Daylight Saving Time ends, and you get an extra hour of sleep Saturday night. Use it wisely.

Partly cloudy on Sunday -- perhaps becoming mostly cloudy at some point in the afternoon. Highs warming into the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius).

Rain develops Sunday night, with lows in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

Early next week

There’s a chance for some showers on Monday, but the computer models differ greatly on their timing. Regardless, it won’t rain all day -- just some showers that will move out. Highs in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius).

Rain develops late Monday night, and continues through most of Election Day. This is a pretty large storm system slogging its way right across the Great Lakes region -- easily seen on the maps below:

Election Day

Highs in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius) Tuesday won’t be the problem. The rain is what keeps some people away from the polls. Please don’t let the rain dissuade you. You’re tougher than that.

Every election year we report stories about how close election results could have been different if just a few more people voted. Here in Michigan we have a voting age population of around 7,700,000 people. However, in 2016, around 3,000,000 of those people didn’t vote.

That’s a lot of people who can turn an election one way or another. You make a difference. Get out and vote Tuesday, even if it means using your umbrella getting to your polling place.

Late next week

Wednesday will be a windy day, with just a scattered shower possible as the big storm departs the region. Highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 40s on Thursday (6 degrees Celsius), the mid 40s on Friday (7 degrees Celsius), and the mid to upper 40s on Saturday (8 degrees Celsius).

