Metro Detroit weather: Rain ending this evening, cold front on the way

DETROIT - You are saying something when more rain and wind is actually an improvement in our weather. It was very dangerous on roads last night and all morning with freezing rain and snow.

But the temps are warming into the low 40s with winds S 10-20 mph and scattered showers through the afternoon.

Rain should taper off around 5-6pm which will make for a better evening drive, but still slow and sloppy from rain and melted snow.

Thursday

We need to watch out for puddles refreezing early Thursday making things icy all over again. Pass it on, because it's always the ones who aren't paying attention who cause all the problems. Temps are falling into the mid 20s by morning and rebound only to about 30 degrees tomorrow.

The wind will be increasing W 10-20 mph and scattered snow bands will break free from the west giving Metro Detroit some scattered snow in the late afternoon or evening Thursday.

Those snow bands may be worse early Friday through the morning with even colder air pumping in heading into the weekend.

Friday

Friday will be tricky with morning snow bands that will be dangerous in spots, limiting visibility and coating roads as they come and go.

Those snow bands and dangers will be much worse in Western Lower Michigan closer to Lake Michigan the next couple of days.

Weekend

The weekend looks cold for the Quicken Loans Winter Blast downtown but festive and warm with spirit. Temps will be in the teens Friday and Saturday with low 20s Sunday. Some hit or miss snow showers look likely this weekend without accumulation concerns.

But a snow maker moves in Monday afternoon next week into Tuesday with snow that should stack up. Stay tuned!

You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.