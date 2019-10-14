Metro Detroit weather: Rain in this week's forecast

DETROIT - Good Monday morning and Happy Columbus Day!

It's a cool start, but wait until you see what's coming Tuesday morning. We will have temps mainly in the low to mid 40s as you head out today and there's a little breeze that knocks the air temps down with a wind chill in the 30s to low 40s, so dress appropriately.

We will have filtered sunshine all day today with a few areas of blue skies winning out from time to time, but expect partly sunny skies with highs mid 50s and winds WSW 5-15 mph gusting 20-25 mph from time to time.

Tuesday forecast

We have a Frost Advisory Tuesday morning for all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario with lows dipping into the mid 30s under clear skies and patchy frost is likely in Metro Detroit. This means any sensitive vegetation you have outside may not survive the night.

We will see morning sunshine tomorrow and that sun will help warm temps back into the 60s and a bit a breeze kicking up again SE 5-15 mph gusting 20-25 mph.

Rain chances increase late in the day tomorrow and most of it should hold off until dinner time and beyond. Some of the heavier rain and isolated thundershowers will move in after 8 p.m. Tuesday and last through the early overnight hours.

Wednesday rain forecast

Wednesday looks like the wettest day ahead with those early morning showers becoming scattered rain showers coming and going all day. Temps will likely be in the 40s and 50s all day with breezy conditions too WSW 10-20 mph gusting over 30 mph.

Thursday forecast

Thursday looks bright and breezy and not as warm as we'd like with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Friday, weekend outlook

But it will be warmer and dry Friday with sun and clouds and highs in the lower 60s. We'll be in the mid 60s to near 70°F Saturday and Sunday with shower chances Saturday evening into Sunday morning. We will keep you posted on those next couple of rain chances this week.

