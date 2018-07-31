Metro Detroit weather: Rain is on the way

DETROIT - It’s been a long time since we’ve been this happy to say that rain is on the way. You know how dry it’s been, and that our entire area is either classified as being in moderate drought or abnormally dry. While tonight’s rain won’t make up our entire rain deficit, every drop helps.

Periods of rain and even a thunderstorm are likely overnight, with lows in the mid 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius). Wind will blow from various directions during the night, generally at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday is now looking like a much drier day than previously expected, with most (if not all) of the overnight rain gone by dawn. We should have mostly cloudy skies in the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Although the computer models are keeping us dry in the afternoon, enough sunshine could make the atmosphere possibly unstable enough to generate a few scattered showers. Hopefully some of us will get one of those bonus showers. Highs should reach 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius). West to southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Thursday with a few afternoon thunderstorms possible. As has been the case lately, some of us once again will miss out on this much-needed rain. Highs in the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday with a few afternoon thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

If you are looking for the type of weather to throw a pool party, then this is your weekend. We should be mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius), and overnight lows near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius). Get set to sweat!

