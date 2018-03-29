Metro Detroit weather: Rain may ruin another Tigers game

DETROIT - Mother Nature may not be a Tigers fan. She’s poised to ruin yet another game!

Any remaining rain will dry up before midnight, but temperatures will be noticeably cooler. Lows will end up in the 20s in most locations.

We'll start Friday with clouds and finish with sunshine. So the Tigers will have no weather trouble for Opening Day’s makeup outing. Highs will remain below normal in the mid 40s.

But another Tigers game could be in jeopardy on Saturday. We're expecting a round of windy afternoon rain. Wind gusts will top 40 mph in the second half of the day. There's still a chance for some wet snow to mix in, especially in our North Zone. But most of the precipitation will be rain.

Easter Sunday will be partly cloudy and even cooler. Expect highs in the low 40s.

Temperatures in the 50s will only make one appearance in our 10 Day Forecast, and there are a few flakes in there as well.



