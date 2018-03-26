Metro Detroit weather: Rain on the way after long dry stretch

DETROIT - It’s been quite a dry spell, and very unusual for March: 14 consecutive days without any measurable rain or snow. But it all comes to an end tonight.

Rain develops after midnight, with lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius). Southeast wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Rain in the morning diminishes to showers in the afternoon (fewer showers to the north, more to the south). Highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius). South wind at 15 to 25 mph.

Tuesday’s sunrise is at 7:24 a.m., and Tuesday’s sunset is at 7:54 p.m.

Rain and showers are likely Tuesday night ahead of an approaching cold front, although the best chance is generally southeast of a line from Port Huron through Ann Arbor. Lows in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Clouds to start on Wednesday will break up by afternoon. Highs remain mild, in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Tigers Opening Day forecast

The Local4Casters have been watching the Opening Day forecast religiously since last week. It was a very challenging forecast then, and continues to be one now. The Tuesday night cold front will eventually stall across southern Ohio and Indiana, and then an area of low pressure is expected to develop and track up that front. When this happens, the front essentially buckles back to the north, which also spreads the precipitation shield farther north. Based upon today’s computer models, Thursday starts dry, but rain chances increase during the afternoon. Temps during the game should be in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius). Get the rain gear ready, and we’ll keep you updated.

Partly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the mid 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius). Hopefully we’ll be able to keep the rain away for Good Friday, as well as the start of Passover. Can’t let that Matzo get wet, you know.

Saturday should start dry, but rain chances return late in the day. Highs in the mid 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius).

Easter Sunday looks mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs remain in the mid 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius).

The computer models start diverging wildly by the time we get to the weekend weather pattern, so there could be changes.

