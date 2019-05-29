Metro Detroit weather: Rain possible, but conditions improve through evening

DETROIT - Clouds have kept most of Metro Detroit cool with just a few 70s showing up where sunshine emerged. A quick light shower isn't out of the question, but conditions will generally improve throughout the evening.

Showers will develop toward sunrise. Lows will fall to the mid-50s.

On Thursday, the most likely chance of rain will be in the morning, with a scattered shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Highs will finish seasonably in the mid-70s.

Friday looks fantastic, arguably the best of the forecast. We’ll get partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-70s.

Rain will return as we head into Grand Prix weekend.

On Saturday, showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely. The timing of Saturday’s rain is still the open question -- it depends on the passage of a cold front. Right now, it looks like a morning round of rain might be all we’ll have to contend with, but a later frontal passage could bring a second shot in the afternoon.

Sunday looks completely dry and unseasonably cool. Despite plenty of sunshine, highs will only reach the mid- to upper 60s. If you’re heading to Belle Isle for the race, keep that in mind. You can wear whatever you want if you’re watching it on Local 4!

Temperatures will have it feeling like June -- which it will be -- on Monday and through next week.

