Metro Detroit weather: Rain possible for Tigers' Opening Day; temperatures on rise

DETROIT - On the heels of weekend snow and morning temperatures in the teens in spots, the rest of the week looks pretty good.

For the rest of Monday, expect mainly clear skies. Lows won't be nearly as cold, starting Tuesday morning near the freezing mark.

Tuesday will start out with plenty of clouds. We'll get more sun in the afternoon and warmer temperatures, too. Highs will reach the mid-50s. Very late Tuesday night -- past midnight -- we'll see a few light sprinkles, which is the only rain in the forecast until early next week.

Wednesday will be nearly identical to Tuesday, with slightly milder temperatures at the start.

Thursday is a tough call. Right now, it looks like Detroit Tigers' Opening Day will be dry. There will be rain, and even some snow, around, but it should remain south of us. Temperatures will be cooler with morning lows in the low to mid-30s. The first-pitch temperature at 1:10 p.m. is forecast to be 42 degrees with temperatures reaching the mid-40s by the end of the game.

The finish of the week looks fantastic. Dry conditions, with at least some sunshine, are expected Friday through Sunday. Morning lows will still start in the 30s on Friday and Saturday, warming to the low 40s on Sunday. Highs will range from the low and mid-50s Friday, to the upper 50s Saturday and mid-60s Sunday.

