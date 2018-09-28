Metro Detroit weather: Rain possible Friday evening, frost Saturday morning

DETROIT - We are waking up to temps in the mid 40s to low 50s around Metro Detroit with increasing morning clouds ahead of a cold front moving through our area later on.

Skies will only be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees with winds SW 5-15 mph gusting this afternoon 15-25 mph. That cold front should pass through late, late afternoon and early evening which brings our greatest chance of showers today.

We may see a few light showers in our West and North Zones through the late morning and afternoon, but most of us will see those lighter showers this evening.

Keep the umbrella handy for your evening plans.

Saturday morning forecast

We may see a little patchy frost on Saturday morning in rural areas north and west of Detroit with temps in the 30s in several spots, while most of us will stay in the low to mid 40s for a bit tomorrow morning. Cooler air moves in, but the skies will be a lot brighter tomorrow as highs hit the low 60s and that’s it.

Sunday forecast

Rain showers approach early Sunday as a warm front approaches.

We should see clouds and light rain early Sunday with a few scattered afternoon showers but not an all day wash out. Temps will depend on the warm front movement but should likely be in the low to maybe mid 60s into the afternoon with a few rain breaks. A stalled or slow moving front may keep some in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Warmer temps are coming next week with a few rain chances. We may start with a few light showers around and then partly sunny skies Monday and highs in the low to mid 70s. We have a chance to see highs near 80 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday but we’ll have a few disturbances passing through bringing rain and thunder chances midweek as well.

