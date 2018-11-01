Metro Detroit weather: Rain, rain and more rain on Thursday

DETROIT - Clouds are filling in and the rain will be following soon this morning. Temps are in the mid 40s all around Metro Detroit to get you started on this Thursday and make sure you grab your umbrella.

The rain is racing up from the south and is already coming down in our South Zone moving your way this morning. We do expect heavier showers to fill in through the afternoon and evening staying fairly steady all day as temps stay in the mid to upper 40s.

The winds NE 5-12 mph will keep things feeling very damp and cool, but not cool enough for snow. Showers will likely have a slowing impact on your evening drive, but still slippery this morning.

Friday forecast

Friday morning will likely start wet for many from those showers pumping in today. Temps will dip down into the low 40s with some upper 30s in the suburbs early Friday, and then warming only back into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Rain won’t be a major player Friday, but the skies should stay mostly cloudy most of the day and on the cooler side with winds NNW 5-12 mph.

Saturday and Sunday

Most of your Saturday and Sunday will be dry with temps near 50 degrees Saturday and mid 50s Sunday.

Rain should hold off all weekend with clouds to sun Saturday and sun to clouds Sunday.

Next week lookahead

Rain returns Monday but not likely now until mid to late afternoon or later into early Tuesday. Don’t worry, it won’t impact your ability to vote this coming Election Day.

In fact, we may be closer to 60 degrees Monday and Tuesday of next week.

You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.