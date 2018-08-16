Metro Detroit weather: Rain, rain, don't go away!

Batches of mostly light showers crossed the area today. Amounts haven’t been terribly impressive, but every drop helps when you need rain like we do right now.

The new Drought Monitor was issued earlier today, and there’s been little change to southeast Michigan: most of us are characterized as either Abnormally Dry or in Moderate Drought.

Scattered showers will continue for most of the night, with lows again near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 3 to 7 mph, shifting to the west, late, as a cold front crosses the area.

Friday forecast

We’ll likely have a dry start to our Friday (TGIF!), but scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible midday through the afternoon. Highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius). Be prepared for a possible shower or storm if you’ll be tailgating before the Lions exhibition game against the Giants…keep an eye on our free weather app’s radar page. West to northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday’s sunrise is at 6:43 a.m., and Friday’s sunset is at 8:31 p.m.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will quickly diminish Friday evening, with overnight lows in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius).

Saturday and Sunday forecast

There has been a small change to the Saturday forecast. The day will be partly cloudy overall, with highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius). However, enough lingering low-level moisture combined with cooler temperatures aloft (which makes the atmosphere more unstable) and an upper level disturbance crossing the state means that a stray afternoon shower cannot be totally ruled out.

If you remember this past Saturday afternoon, a few showers (and even a couple of thunderstorms) popped up, but many more of us had a dry afternoon than wet. Again, keep a close eye on our app’s radar if you have outdoor plans Saturday afternoon…such as at the Woodward Dream Cruise.

Becoming mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Sunday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Monday, early week

Mostly sunny Monday morning, then becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius). Hopefully, we can hold off the rain Monday evening so our Muslim community can get to family dinners dry to celebrate the important holiday Eid al-Adha which, among other things, marks the end of Hajj…the holy pilgrimage to Mecca. If you are celebrating, we wish you an Eid Mubarek!

Rain develops Monday night and continues into Tuesday…and this storm system looks to have more moisture with it than the one currently affecting the area. Hopefully, we’ll get a more meaningful rainfall from this system. Lows Monday night in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius), and highs Tuesday in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the mid to upper 50s (13 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Then mostly sunny for the rest of the week, with modest warming each day: 80 degrees on Thursday (27 degrees Celsius), 83 degrees on Friday (28 to 29 degrees Celsius), and 85 degrees on Saturday (29 to 30 degrees Celsius).



