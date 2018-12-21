Metro Detroit weather: Rain, rain will go away…

Rain overspread the entire area overnight, with the big rain shield moving out from south to north during the morning rush hour but, by that time, the damage will already be done as wet roads will give us the usual slow slog into work. A scattered rain or snow shower is possible this afternoon, but they will be very light and this, combined with temperatures holding steady in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius) means that there will be no wintry mess to worry about on the roads. Northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph will put some added chill in the air.

Today's sunrise is at 7:59 a.m., and today's sunset is at 5:04 p.m.

Cloudy tonight, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Lots of clouds, but some sun on Saturday, with highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Saturday night (perhaps partly cloudy at times), with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Sunday, with the chance for some light snow showers! It won't be enough to give us a White Christmas but, at this point, beggars can't be choosey…we'll take whatever we can get. Highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius). Happy Festivus! Have a meaningful airing of grievances, and feats of strength. And if you don't have an aluminum pole, I'm sure the hardware stores will be open. (If you don't know what Festivus is, Google it!)

A few flurries or light snow showers are still possible Sunday night, with lows in the mid to upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Monday, with highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Merry Christmas! Mostly cloudy on Christmas Eve, with evening temperatures near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius), and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Christmas Day, with another chance of flurries or light snow showers! Highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Happy Kwanzaa! Mostly cloudy on Wednesday…no weather issues heading to the mall to exchange all of those gifts that don't fit and spending your gift cards! Highs near 40 degrees (5 degrees Celsius).

We have a warm-up and a chance of rain on Thursday, with windy highs in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

Rain showers are still possible on Friday, with highs in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

Next weekend looks dry at this point, with highs in the 30s (1 to 3 degrees Celsius).

