Metro Detroit weather: Rain returning as temperatures rise this week

DETROIT - We're in a warmer spot than we were yesterday, but temperatures are still below normal for this time of year. Lows tonight won't be as chilly -- near 50.

Rain is back with us tomorrow, mainly after the commute through early afternoon. Some late afternoon sun will get us to the low 70s.

Thursday, the chance of rain and storms will be around midday. Right now it looks like any strong storms won't fire until they're past us. Temperatures recover to 80 afterward. But if the front slows down by an hour or two, all bets are off.

Rain chances are still around for the holiday weekend, but they're a small slice of the outlook.

Friday should be mainly dry after some morning sprinkles. But we’ll be watching some potential development. Saturday looks like the best chance of a shower or storm. Sunday should remain dry and Memorial Day Monday will be a really close call with rain just missing us.

Highs will dip a bit cooler from Thursday’s 80-degree finish, but all three days will be above normal, in the 70s.

Storms are possible when we head back to work on Tuesday.