Metro Detroit weather: Rain, severe storm chances this weekend

DETROIT - A deflector shield kept the serious weather west and south of us and, oh what a relief! A cold front moving through keeps clouds around with 50s to low 60s as you head out.

The best bet for clearing skies will be north of M 59 today while most of us are partly sunny in the 60s.

Don't cancel your lacrosse and softball games, but a few showers will roll through between 5pm and 9pm not doing much damage bringing a brief rain delay here or there.

Saturday forecast

Saturday starts with light to moderate rain and thundershowers fading to spotty drizzle through 8 or 9am, and then drying out. We should actually bust into some decent sunshine through the afternoon which should shoot temps into the middle 70s.

There will be rain and thunderstorms across Western Michigan, so our West Zone may see more debris clouds from that keeping temps in the 60s in play. Again, after some morning showers, it will be a dry day and warming as we head into Sunday.

Sunday forecast

Sunday will be another day for ‘eyes to the skies’ but not until the mid or late afternoon. It’s a dry first half of the day and highs have a good chance of warming to 80 degrees or warmer. Warm winds will be picking up SSW 10-25 mph making that warm up feel even warmer.

We are under a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather Sunday afternoon and evening for all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario with a cool front moving into a warm and unstable environment. We’ll keep you posted.

It looks like most of your Monday and Tuesday are dry with breezy but bright conditions in the mid 60s. More storms are likely late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

