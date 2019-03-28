Metro Detroit weather: Rain showers develop Thursday evening, lows drop to upper 30s

DETROIT - We’re wrapping up our warmest day since October, but this warmth won’t be back anytime soon.

Thursday night showers are expected to develop in the evening, especially south of 8 Mile Road. Some of those showers will linger into Friday morning's commute. Lows will drop to the upper 30s.

After any morning showers take off we should get some afternoon sunshine. But temperatures will be noticeably colder, with highs only in the upper 40s.

Saturday's soaker will start about midnight Friday night. There's still a possibility of some wet snow, but this will be primarily rain in most areas. Rain will be heaviest through the morning hours on Saturday. It will be lighter in the afternoon, but linger in spots until 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Any snow accumulation should be in our North Zone, only on the grass or elevated surfaces, and less than an inch. Highs will reach the low-to-mid 40s in much of the area, with North Zone locations remaining in the 30s.

It all gets better on Sunday with mostly sunny skies. But temperatures will struggle to hit 40. Numbers climb through the week until we reach the mid-and-upper 50s for Tigers Opening Day on Thursday.

Right now it looks like we could get wet at the ballpark, however. We’ll keep watching it.

