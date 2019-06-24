Metro Detroit weather: Risk for severe weather today

DETROIT - Rain showers are moving through this Monday morning and that will slow down the morning drive for many around Metro Detroit.

Temps are in the 60s this morning and with a break in the wet weather midday, our highs should hit 80 degrees or a bit warmer with winds SSW 7-17 mph.

With enough sunshine, the heat index will make it feel much warmer, so make sure we’re drinking lots of water. It will be humid, breezy, and showers and storms will fire up with the heat of the afternoon and early evening.

Severe weather risk

We are under a Slight Risk for severe weather south of I-94 for our South Zone, and a Marginal Risk for the rest of us. So the strongest wind and hail producing storms will likely be south, but we need to keep an eye to the skies for a few storms capable of damaging wind, hail, and lightning around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

Fireworks forecast

For those coming Downtown for the Ford Fireworks, we encourage you to have the Local4Casters app and pay close attention to the radar to make sure you and the family are safe. Showers should start to fade by 8 or 9 p.m. and the show will go on! You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

Tuesday forecast

It’s a cloudy start tomorrow with more sun coming late in the day. Tuesday morning temps will be in the lower 60s and then we warm into the low 80s as the sun begins to bust out through the afternoon. It should be quite nice tomorrow with lower humidity and a nice stiff breeze SW 10-20 mph at times.

Wednesday forecast

Wednesday looks to be a warming and sunny day without the threat of storms and highs well into the mid 80s. Thursday is another dry and warm day with sunshine and mid to upper 80s and a heat index into the 90s.

Rest of week

Showers and storms come back into the picture around Metro Detroit on Friday and Saturday. Right now, models show just scattered and light shower activity both days with temps in the low to mid 80s. Sunday looks bright and sunny with highs in the low to maybe mid 80s.

