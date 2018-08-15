Metro Detroit weather: Rain showers Thursday with scattered thunderstorms

DETROIT - As expected, it has been a beautiful day, and now we have some beautiful rain knocking on the door.

The atmosphere above us is very dry, so part of Mother Nature’s job tonight will be to add moisture and gradually saturate the air so that rain drops falling from the clouds reach the ground before evaporating.

Once that occurs, showers -- scattered at first -- will start dotting the area, and then increase later at night. Muggy lows near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius) will make for a muggy, uncomfortable sleeping night for those without air conditioning. South-southwest wind at 3 to 6 mph.

Numerous rain showers Thursday morning should become somewhat scattered during the afternoon (although the computer models don’t agree with this scenario). Scattered thunderstorms are also possible during the afternoon, especially if a few peeks of sun develop. But the clouds and rain will hold highs in the mid to upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius). South wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday’s sunrise is at 6:42 a.m., and Thursday’s sunset is at 8:33 p.m.

Showers and possible evening thunderstorms start to diminish late Thursday night. Lows once again near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Friday may start mostly cloudy, with partial sun developing, but that sun also will make things unstable enough to pop up scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

You may deal with some of this rain if you are heading down early for some tailgating before the Lions exhibition game against the New York Giants. Keep a close eye on our app’s radar if tailgating is your thing Friday.

Total rainfall from Wednesday night through Friday afternoon could be between one-half inch and one inch in some spots, although the computer models suggest that some of us may end up with less than one-half inch. But we’ll take what we can get considering how dry it’s been.

Becoming partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

It continues to appear that the end-of-the-week storm system should nudge just far enough east to give us a dry weekend. There may still be some lingering clouds around Saturday, so let’s call that day partly cloudy. Highs should be very nice -- in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius), with comfortable humidity.

Becoming mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius). The weather looks perfect for this year’s Woodward Dream Cruise.

Mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).

Next big rain chance

After a sunny start to our Monday, clouds increase, and what appears to be a “wetter” storm system than the one going through over the next couple of days should cross southeast Michigan, with a better chance for more much-needed rainfall.

Hopefully, we can hold off the rain Monday evening so our Muslim community can get to family dinners dry to celebrate the important holiday Eid al-Adha which, among other things, marks the end of Hajj -- the holy pilgrimage to Mecca. If you are celebrating, we wish you an Eid Mubarek.

Highs Monday should reach the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius), then only the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday with the clouds and rain.

We should be dry Wednesday through Friday, with highs in the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius) on Wednesday, the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius) on Thursday, and the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius) on Friday.

