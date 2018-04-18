Metro Detroit weather: Rain, snow and sun in upcoming forecast

DETROIT - Rain, then snow, then sun -- that's what's in store for Metro Detroit.

Rain will be steady for a lot of us through Wednesday evening, changing to snow around sunset. But the precipitation will dry up pretty quickly after midnight, except in our South Zone. That's where accumulations could top 1 inch, but most of us will get a dusting, at most.

Beyond that, it's dry and bright. Clouds will break during the morning Thursday, leading to plenty of afternoon sunshine. Highs will reach the mid-40s, with breezy conditions.

Friday will bring all-day sun that will carry us into the weekend. Highs will hit the low 50s on Friday and rise to the mid-50s on Saturday and Sunday. Normal highs are in the low 60s for this time of year, so we’ll fall short of that mark.

Sunshine will stick around through the first part of next week. In fact, we won’t see another shot of precipitation until the middle of next week, and it will be rain, not snow. This might be the last snow we see until next season, but we’ve seen that movie before. Just enjoy the sunny stretch.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.