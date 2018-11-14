Metro Detroit weather: Rain, snow return Thursday

DETROIT - Sunshine helped Wednesday's weather in Metro Detroit, but clouds are on their way back ahead of rain and snow on Thursday.

For the remainder of Wednesday night, we'll stay dry as clouds increase. Lows won't be as chilly, with temperatures heading to the low and mid-20s by Thursday morning.

Expect a dry morning commute with snow showers developing in our South Zone by 9 a.m., spreading northward through the morning and eventually changing to rain in the afternoon. Accumulation won’t be an issue with the rain taking care of any of the light, early snow.

Most of the moisture should be out of the area as temperatures get cold enough for snow again during the evening. But if we see a late snow shower, it will likely be in the North Zone. Daytime highs will reach the upper 30s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and mostly dry. There is a disturbance rolling through that might trigger flurries or a quick snow shower, but don't expect any accumulation.

Saturday will bring another shot of rain or snow, but this might be moisture-starved as well.

The weekend will finish dry before we head towards Thanksgiving next week. Monday or Tuesday might feature a snow shower, but temperatures will moderate a bit through the week. Highs will start out in the mid-30s Monday, warming to 40 degrees on turkey day.

Wednesday and Thursday should be dry, with partly cloudy skies.

