Metro Detroit weather: Rain, storms returns to end workweek

DETROIT - Fall is slowly starting to show its true colors. It will be a subtle transition from beautiful early week conditions to thunderstorms and near-record heat.

On Wednesday night, expect a few sprinkles during the evening as a cold front moves in. We'll keep plenty of clouds throughout the night as lows fall into the 50s.

Sunshine will emerge Thursday, but cooler air behind that front will keep some spots in the 60s for high temperatures. Metro Zone locations will eek out a few low 70-degree highs. Check the 4ZONE page to see where your neighborhood will fall.

Rain will return to end the workweek, but it won't arrive until evening. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday evening through at least the first half of Saturday, depending on how quickly the cold front exits the area.

Temperatures will dip a bit Sunday. Again, that means many spots will stay in the 60s, but some serious heat will be building by early next week.

A trough of low pressure will deepen across the Western United States. As a result, a large ridge of high pressure will cover the eastern two-thirds of the country. Temperatures will spike into the mid-80s Monday and Tuesday, getting in the neighborhood of a record high Tuesday.

Track the radar

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.