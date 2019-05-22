Metro Detroit weather: Rain through lunch hour, warm up arrives

DETROIT - Most of you should get to where you’re going this morning without rain, but it’s on its way from the west later this morning.

Metro Detroit temps are in the mid 40s to low 50s under mostly cloudy skies as you head out and those rain showers will hold off until about 8am give or take an hour. Morning rain and thundershowers will bring scattered downpours too and this will not be an all day deal.

The quicker we get started, the faster the rain will end and that should be around or just after lunch with light to moderate rain and thunder coming and going this morning. Grab the umbrella and the shades because after the rain the sun will slowly battle back and by mid afternoon we should see highs heading toward 70 degrees with dry conditions through most of the second half of your Wednesday and a bit breezy at times SSE 7-17 mph.

East siders watch out! We have a Lakeshore Flood Advisory along the shorelines of our big lakes today and into tonight. Water levels may rise 5-6” in areas like St. Clair Shores and Gibraltar.

Thursday

There’s a good chance for a quick rain and thunderstorm Thursday morning and like today, it will get better after those showers. The timeframe is mid morning through lunch and then partly sunny skies become mostly sunny as highs then take aim at 80°F or warmer.

The winds will be cranking again tomorrow SSW 10-25 mph helping to boost our warm up.

Friday and weekend

Friday looks like a partly cloudy and dry day with slightly cooler temps in the upper 60s and low 70s and then a chance for rain (Mainly North Zone) Friday Night.

Scattered rain and thundershowers will help kick off the weekend and those showers will be diminishing through the afternoon.

Our South Zone may see some straggling showers closer to the Ohio Border late in the day and even into parts of Sunday. I believe most of Metro Detroit will be dry Sunday and Memorial Day Monday the temps in the mid 70s. More wet weather returns Tuesday next week.

