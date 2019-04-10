Metro Detroit weather: Rain turns to snow overnight; thunderstorms later in week

DETROIT - The Great Midwest Blizzard of 2019 will deal only a glancing blow to Southeast Michigan, but we won’t escape unscathed.

Precipitation will start as rain Wednesday evening, but transition to mainly snow after midnight. Expect most of the overnight flakes to stay north of Detroit. Lows are headed to the mid-30s.

If you live along the Lake Erie shoreline, watch out for minor flooding. A lakeshore flood advisory goes into effect overnight and runs through 2 a.m. Sunday.

On Thursday morning, the snow will hang around mainly the North Zone, but it will exit before lunch. Some limited afternoon sunshine should get many locations to at least 50 degrees.

Total snow accumulation should be 1 inch or less, with most of this north of the city and stacking up only on grass and elevated surfaces.

Friday morning might be a more challenging commute. Expect widespread rain and thunderstorms in the morning with dry conditions in the afternoon. Temperatures will start around 60 degrees and rise to highs in the upper 60s by afternoon.

Half of the weekend looks presentable. Saturday will bring partly cloudy skies with highs touching 60 degrees. Sunday looks wet, with rain and cooler highs only in the low 50s. Some of that rain will linger into Monday as temperatures start a slow recovery into the middle of next week.

