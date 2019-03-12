Metro Detroit weather: Rain Wednesday, chance of severe storms Thursday

DETROIT - A fairly typical March day is coming to an end, but temperatures are looking up in the next couple days.

The only thing we'll worry about on the way home are sunshine delays. High clouds are moving in during the night as lows drop to the upper 20s around midnight, rising to near freezing by the morning commute.

As rain pushes in early Wednesday, we might see some brief pockets of freezing rain, but it will be light and quickly turn to liquid even before noon. Showers will continue in spots through 4 p.m. Highs will reach the upper 40s.

Thursday will be interesting on a couple fronts. First, it will be our warmest day since mid-October, with highs reaching the mid-60s. Second, we're expecting afternoon thunderstorms. Parts of Michigan are under a marginal risk for severe weather, which includes just a sliver of our South Zone.

We’ll finish the work week breezy and colder with highs in the mid-40s. A shower is possible, too.

The weekend will bring us another notch down on the temperature ladder. Highs will remain in the upper 30s Saturday and Sunday with plenty of clouds. There’s an outside chance of a snowflake Sunday.

That’s as cold as temperatures will get in the 10-day forecast. Temperatures will ramp up again starting Monday.

