Metro Detroit weather: Rainy start, snowy weekend

DETROIT - Yes, you read that headline right -- snowy.

And we’ll get to that in a moment, but first let’s get through the Friday forecast.

It’ll be a nasty start to our Friday (TGIF!), as the rain likely won’t end until just after rush hour -- with the wind and chilly temps just adding insult to injury. But to end the Friday forecast on a positive note, it’ll be dry by lunchtime, and sunshine will gradually build in from west to east during the afternoon.

Technically, there’s the chance for a few pop-up instability showers mid to late afternoon, but most of us should be dry. Highs in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius) will feel cooler due to the gusty northwest wind at 15 to 25 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:36 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:27 p.m.

Mostly clear tonight, with lows in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Saturday forecast

Saturday starts with some sunshine, but clouds increase and we’ll be cloudy by afternoon. Most of us should remain dry through 5:00 p.m., but Lenawee County is in play for the first rain drops by late afternoon.

Highs in the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

Saturday night is where things get interesting. Rain will overspread the area and, as temperatures cool into the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius), some of that rain will change to snow. The farther north you are, the better the chance of getting some snowflakes. And the snow will probably come down pretty good at some point.

Now, it’s important to remember that above freezing air temperatures combined with above freezing pavement temperatures mean that the snow won’t stick to the roads -- at worst, there could be a little slush.

However, there’s a good bet that some will stick to grass, and elevated surfaces such as mailboxes, patio furniture, decks, and your car parked outside -- perhaps even two to three inches! So don’t be surprised if you wake up Sunday morning to falling snow and some white on the ground.

April snow has happened

And by the way, while late April snow is not common, it’s not unheard of, either. I vividly remember Saturday night, April 23-24, 2005, when we received 4.3 inches of snow officially at Metro Airport, and even more farther north. That Sunday morning I was most perturbed at having to shovel that snow, so my two-dozen Passover Seder guests that evening wouldn’t have to deal with it.

Sunday forecast

Any rain and snow first thing Sunday morning should end by mid to late morning, and sunshine will develop during the afternoon. Highs will only reach the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius) -- not the type of spring day we’d like to have.

Mostly clear Sunday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Monday continues our active string of weather, as skies quickly become mostly cloudy, and the next batch of rain arrives. Highs in the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

Next week

Rain ends late Monday night, with lows near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Tuesday -- a brief reprieve -- with highs in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with rain developing. Highs in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Thursday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Friday with a chance of showers, and highs in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Tentatively, next weekend looks dry and pleasant, with some sunshine and highs in the low to mid 60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius). Fingers crossed!

