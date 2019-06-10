Metro Detroit weather: Rainy start, windy afternoon expected

DETROIT - Grab the umbrella as you head out on this Monday morning with rain showers coming and going to start your day.

The early morning rain is heavier just west of Metro Detroit and SE Lower Michigan, but it will be sliding in our direction. So, some moderate to heavy rain is expected through the mid morning and early afternoon.

Morning temps are in the 60s and highs may not get warmer than room temperature outside. We may see some low 70s but a cold front is pushing through and the winds will kick up as temps slowly fall through the mid afternoon.

Those winds will switch from the southwest to the northwest 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph which may jostle your garbage cans a little bit. It will be drying out by 2 p.m. and we will start to see the clouds clearing by 4 or 5pm allowing some filtered sun to end the day.

Tuesday forecast

Tuesday will be a very nice and dry day around Metro Detroit and Southern Ontario. We will have cooler morning numbers in the 40s to low 50s for a brief time, and then plenty of sunshine and lighter winds as highs head back into the mid 70s. It will be a nice mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon with winds WSW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday forecast

Most of Wednesday looks dry too but clouds will be filling in again ahead of another storm, but it should hold off during daylight hours on your Hump Day. High temps Wednesday will hit the mid 70s under partly sunny skies with winds SE 5-12 mph.

Thursday forecast

Thursday will be wet with rain and thundershowers coming in waves throughout the day. It’s a bit early to tell how strong the storms will be, or if we have any threat for severe weather and we will update you as we get closer. We should see some good soaking showers at least with temps in the mid 60s.

Friday is mostly a dry day with an isolated shower or two in our North Zone through the afternoon. Most of us are partly sunny and warming into the low 70s.

We should stay mostly dry Saturday as well, but showers and storms are likely on Sunday.

