Metro Detroit weather: Rainy start with chilly temps today

DETROIT - Rain showers have been more steady north of Detroit into Livingston, Oakland, and Macomb counties, but watch out for some rain to slow you down during the morning drive.

Temps are in the 40s and more rain is riding along a stationary front draped over SE Lower Michigan through the morning hours. Everything depends on the location of that front so while some get next to nothing this morning, others will see more numerous showers coming and going.

Morning rain showers and clouds, a steady wind NE 7-12 mph, and cooler air around will keep our highs to the low and mid 50s today which is a 15-20 degree drop from yesterday. Most of today’s rain will fade and move out through the early afternoon.

Wednesday forecast

A few scattered showers are possible Wednesday, especially during the morning hours. Those showers will be moving south to north through the morning and our North Zone may keep a few showers around in the early afternoon.

Most of the afternoon is mostly dry for most of Metro Detroit with temps staying in the low 40s early to middle 50s in the afternoon. If we are blessed with a little bit of sun in the mid to late afternoon, we may hit the upper 50s and that’s it.

Thursday forecast

A surge of warmer and stormy air moves in Thursday. We are not in a risk for severe weather at this time but stay tuned. It’s another very slow moving system today through the end of the week that spells trouble for our friends and family down south from Texas to Illinois and Indiana.

We will be watching severe weather outbreaks to our south and may have some tricky weather here by Thursday morning. Rain and thunder rumble in through the morning hours and may take a midday break when we could see temps shoot into the upper 60s to low 70s with gusty winds SW 10-25 mph. We’ll have to keep an eye to the skies in the afternoon too for showers and storms firing along a cold front.

Friday forecast

That front cools us a bit Friday with morning showers moving out. We expect mostly dry conditions for most of Friday in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario and Saturday looks great too for The Race For The Cure downtown Detroit.

Mother’s Day is not quite in focus yet with at least one model bringing some afternoon showers with temps in the 60s all weekend.

