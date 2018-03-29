Metro Detroit weather: Rainy Thursday gives way to sunny, dry Friday

DETROIT - To nobody’s surprise, the Detroit Tigers’ Opening Day game was rained out today, and will be played on Friday, which will be a dry day. It’ll be Play Ball! down at Comerica Park tomorrow, which means that we’ll have three holidays on the same day: Opening Day, Good Friday, and Passover (which beings at sunset). How often does THAT happen?

Rain will end this evening, with clouds holding tough the rest of the night. Lows around 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius). Northwest wind at 7 to 12 mph.

Clouds to start our Good Friday and Opening Day will give way to developing sunshine during the afternoon. It’ll be a cool one, with highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind at 4 to 8 mph becoming south, late.

Friday’s sunrise is at 7:19 a.m., and Friday’s sunset is at 7:57 p.m.

As mentioned above, Passover begins at sundown Friday, and it’ll be dry if you’re heading to a Seder. Skies will be mostly clear for most of the night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Saturday storm

We’ve been telling you all week to keep your eyes on the Saturday storm, and it still bears watching. Don’t be fooled if we have a bit of sunshine right around sunrise, as clouds will quickly increase and rain will develop. The Tigers play another afternoon game Saturday, and this game could be in jeopardy depending upon how solid the developing rain pattern is.

Of greater concern, though, is the wind. As the approaching storm system’s warm sector approaches, wind will quickly ramp up, and we’re concerned about our potential gusts, because the wind just a mile or so above the ground is projected by some models to be between 50 and 70 mph.

Now, that magnitude wind doesn’t reach the ground in this scenario, but gusts between 30 and 40 mph are certainly attainable. As the cold front approaches late in the afternoon, a line of showers just ahead of the front will develop, and these showers have the best chance to bring some of that wind aloft to the surface. These gusts could exceed 40 mph, which could cause scattered power outages, not good for those observing Passover second night Seders, or wanting to watch Michigan play in the Final Four.

It would not surprise us to eventually see the National Weather Service issue a Wind Advisory for Saturday. The Local4Casters are monitoring this carefully, and will keep you apprised on Local 4, on ClickOnDetroit.com, on Social Media (@Local4Casters and @PGLocal4), and on our FREE weather app. Highs Saturday, by the way, should reach the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Rain ends by Saturday evening…possibly with some wet snowflakes. Lows in the mid 20s (-3 degrees Celsius), and it’ll still be a windy night.

Easter forecast

Easter Sunday will start windy. Tie those Easter Bonnets on tight.

The day will be dry, with partly cloudy skies, but it’ll also be quite cold with highs barely making it to 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius), but the wind driving wind chills down into the mid-teens when you head to services (-9 degrees Celsius), and near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius) when you head to Easter dinner. At least we won’t have to worry about those hard-boiled Easter eggs hidden outside for the kids to find spoiling this year.

