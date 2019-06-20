Metro Detroit weather: Rainy Thursday, nicer start to weekend ahead

DETROIT - More rain is expected Thursday around Metro Detroit.

Temps are in the lower 60s and with clouds and showers likely through the early afternoon, highs will fall just short of 70°F. Yes, we’re in the 60s all day and the rain will be heaviest during the morning hours with scattered, lighter showers likely through your Thursday afternoon as the winds pick up N 5-15 mph gusting 20-25 mph at times.

Keep the umbrella handy today.

Friday forecast

Friday is a beautiful dry day and the first day of Summer. The Summer Solstice hits just before noon tomorrow and Mother Nature is bringing it, with summer sunshine all day and highs 75-80 degrees and lighter winds WNW 5-12 mph. And, looking ahead into the first weekend of summer -- it looks mostly dry.

Saturday forecast

Saturday will be very nice and warm around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario but clouds will start increasing late in the day. So, skies go from partly cloudy to only partly sunny and that may keep us just shy of 80°F and your outdoor plans are good to go all day.

Sunday forecast

Sunday starts dry but rain comes in late afternoon and through the evening as temps get into the 80s. Another front will move through Monday afternoon bringing shower chances but we’re going to clear it out for the Ford Fireworks downtown and you know you can always watch those fireworks on Local 4.

