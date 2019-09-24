Metro Detroit weather: Rainy, windy conditions ahead

DETROIT - Metro Detroit is enjoying a smooth ride into autumn, but there are some twists and turns ahead.

Humidity will stay low Tuesday night, but winds will start to increase out of the southwest. We'll wake up with temperatures around 60 degrees in the morning, and it will be breezy right out of the gate.

Wind gusts will start between 20 and 30 mph for the trip to work and school. Those winds will help temperatures get to the upper 70s.

We do have rain chances, but they're not high. Don't be surprised if there's a quick sprinkle. The first chance will be around midday, then again in the early evening.

Numbers will stay in the low to mid-70s from Thursday through the weekend. Rain and storms are likely Friday through early Saturday, then again late Sunday night into Monday. That leaves the bulk of the weekend dry and pleasant.

Next week will bring back some heat. Normal highs will be into the 60s by then, but we'll see 80s at least for the first part of the week, including near-record numbers Tuesday.

