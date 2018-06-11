Metro Detroit weather: Ready for more 90s?

Paul Gross takes a look at the upcoming Metro Detroit weather forecast for June 11, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Remember those hot days in May? Well, they’re on the way back, and by the weekend, if you don’t have air conditioning, you’ll seriously wish you did.

But not Monday night, as mostly clear skies (partly cloudy south), combined with light wind and dry air will allow temperatures to fall to near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island near Detroit, to the low to mid-50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius) in the Thumb. Light east wind.

We should start our Tuesday with some sunshine, then more clouds build in during the afternoon with a few widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible. Some of us may not even get any rain, but keep a close eye on our app’s radar if you have outdoor afternoon or early evening plans, such as the Tigers game at Comerica Park.

Also follow along on Twitter (@PGLocal4 and @Local4Casters) for personalized updates. Highs Tuesday should be close to 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius), with a southeast wind at 8 to 13 mph, which will keep those of you near Lakes Erie and Huron a little cooler.

Tuesday’s sunrise is at 5:56 a.m., and Tuesday’s sunset is at 9:10 p.m.

Once any early evening scattered showers or thunderstorms end, skies eventually become partly cloudy Tuesday night. It’ll be a very warm, muggy night though, with lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with a scattered shower or thunderstorm chance -- especially late morning or early afternoon. As with Tuesday, some of us may not get a drop of rain. Highs in the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Thursday, with highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius). It’ll be a beautiful summer day, but don’t get used to it -- temps start going up after this.

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the mid 60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius).

Here comes the heat wave

Partly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).



Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and hot on Saturday, with highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear, warm and muggy Saturday night, with lows near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy, hot and humid on Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 90s (33 to 34 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy, warm and muggy Sunday night, with lows in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy, hot and humid on Monday, with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s (33 to 34 degrees Celsius).

The super-long range computer models suggest that relief from the heat and humidity should slowly arrive by mid-week.

