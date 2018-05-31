Metro Detroit weather: Relief from hot conditions on the way

DETROIT - It’s been a particularly tough stretch for those without air conditioning, as overnight temperatures have remained very warm and muggy. We are closing this month of May as likely the second warmest in recorded Detroit weather history, which is remarkable given that we just suffered through our 13th-coldest April. And here’s the most remarkable statistic:

Imagine that: snow flurries on May 31 It is so hard to comprehend snowflakes this late in the spring, and especially so given the hot month we are finishing up.

Widely scattered showers popped up this afternoon and, intuitively, some of you undoubtedly figured that we’d see much more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity given how hot and humid it is. However, it is important to remember that temperatures and humidity ALOFT are just as important as temperatures here at the surface and, once you go about 10,000 feet up, temperatures were simply too warm and humidity was too low this afternoon to promote greater coverage of showers and storms.

Any lingering pop-ups late this afternoon and early evening should quickly die off around sunset, with a quiet night after that. Lows will still be uncomfortably warm, in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius), but this is the last night of this stuff until late next week, at the earliest. Southwest wind will shift to the northwest late tonight, and diminish to 3 to 6 mph.

Mostly cloudy on Friday with a scattered shower or thunderstorm possible, especially south of 8 Mile. Many of us won’t get rain on Friday, but the risk still exists.

If you’re heading downtown to Free Prix Day, just check the radar on our free app to monitor any potential shower or storm development, and also follow us on Twitter (@PGLocal4 and @Local4Casters) for personalized updates. Highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius), but cooler than that in our northern and western suburbs.

More importantly is the cold front that crosses the area, which not only will cool us down, but also drop our dewpoint temperatures (remember that the higher the dewpoint, the more water vapor there is in the atmosphere and, thus, the more uncomfortable it is in the summer).

You’ll notice the falling humidity during the afternoon, and especially Friday night, when temperatures will drop all the way down into the mid 50s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius).

Look for a mix of clouds and sun on Saturday, and a very different-feeling day than we’ve had recently, with highs in the mid 70s (23 degrees Celsius). It’ll be a spectacular day on Belle Isle at the Detroit Grand Prix.

Partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius).

Sunday will start dry, and probably with a bit of sunshine. Clouds will rapidly increase, however, and showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially for afternoon period. Again, if you’ll be at the Detroit Grand Prix, check our app frequently. The race teams will certainly have their hands full with the weather Sunday. Highs should reach the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius).

The computer models are currently about as opposite as they can possibly be for Monday, but our gut feeling is for a dry day, with highs in the mid 70s (23 degrees Celsius).

After Monday, it now looks dry through the end of the week, with plenty of sunshine, and highs rising from the mid 70s (23 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday, into the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius) on Wednesday, the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius) on Thursday, and possibly even the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius) on Friday.

Overnight lows look to remain comfortable through Wednesday night, and then creep into the 60s (18 degrees Celsius) by Thursday night into Friday night.

