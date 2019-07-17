DETROIT - Welcome to Wednesday, Motown!

Remnants of Barry remain overhead. Feels like the tropics with on and off showers, especially in the morning. Afterward super high heat and humidity return.

Wednesday morning will be warm and muggy the temperature starting in the 70s. On and off showers are possible especially before dawn and around breakfast time. Motorist must be careful on any wet roads.

Sunrise was at 6:12 a.m. ET.

Wednesday afternoon will have a mixture of sun and clouds. Becoming very warm and rainy humid with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Heat index will be above 90°F. Anyone working or playing outside must stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Wearing light loosefitting clothes and staying here or in air-conditioned areas is a plus.

Wednesday evening will be warm and humid. Temperatures near 80°F.

Sunset is at 9:07 p.m. ET.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Thursday will be partly sunny and hotter. Pies will be in the low 90s. Heat and the sea years will be near 95°F.

Friday and Saturday, extreme, record-breaking heat and humidity will be here. Everyone will just be roasting with afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 90s and heat indices Over 100°F and approaching 115°F. The best place to be is indoors and everyone must take precautions to avoid any illnesses. Even the most finally to Natalie is susceptible to get cramps, heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

