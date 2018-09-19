Metro Detroit weather: Returning heat and humidity brings storm threat

DETROIT - The break from the heat and humidity will be fleeting and the returning heat and humidity will bring a storm threat with them.

Wednesday night you'll be able to enjoy lows in the upper 50s to low 60s this evening with light winds.

Thursday

Thursday temperatures rise above normal in most of the area.

The Metro and South Zones will hit the low-to-mid 80s, with 70s elsewhere for highs.

Check our 4ZONE forecast to see how far the front makes it through our area.

Showers and thunderstorms will start to appear in our North Zone during the late morning. Then they’ll gradually sink south during the afternoon and early evening.

We’re still under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. A 60 mph wind gust is possible but not likely. Any storms should be gone by 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Storms will be scattered, so many of us won’t see them at all.

Possible storms Friday

Storms will be possible again Friday as a cold front arrives from the west, again scouring out the unseasonable warmth and humidity.

Storms Friday won’t be as strong, but will cover more area. Highs will reach the low-to-mid 80s before thunderstorms arrive in the afternoon.

Weekend

Temperatures tumble over the weekend. Highs drop to the mid-and-upper 60s, but overnight lows Saturday night will drop to the 40s in parts of our West and North Zones.

Also the autumnal equinox occurs at 9:54 PM on Saturday, so happy Fall!

