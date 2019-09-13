Metro Detroit weather: Risk for severe storms this afternoon, evening

DETROIT - Severe weather is a real threat around Metro Detroit on this Friday the 13th.

The sunshine is coming out for many of us making it look and feel every bit of the last days of summer, but we need to be on guard. Highs should hit 80°F or warmer, and it will definitely feel warmer with the humidity and warming winds SSW 7-17 mph both increasing.

The sun and heat play a big role in fueling shower and storm development and we are under a Slight Risk for Severe Storms mainly between now and 7 p.m. for all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario as a cold front passes through.

The greatest risks include damaging winds, flooding rains, and deadly lightning. Lesser risks include large hail and tornadoes, but nothing can be ruled out.

Weekend forecast

The cold front moving through today means great things for your weekend. Saturday looks excellent with some morning clouds and temps in the 50s to low 60s, followed by afternoon sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s. It will be a bit breezy WSW 5-15 mph gusting 15-25 mph at times. There is a chance for a few showers on Sunday, especially in the morning in our West and North Zones. But a lot of it dries out as it moves in, so we’re calling for partly sunny skies and highs again in the upper 70s to near 80°F.

Next week

Most of next week looks bone dry. Monday looks great with mostly sunshine and comfortable warmth and highs again near 80°F. You can get used to that number because we will be a couple of degrees north and south of 80°F all of next week and the showers and storms stay away until the end of the week. The computer models this morning hint at a few isolated showers possible late Thursday and/or Friday of next week but we’ll keep you posted as we get closer.

