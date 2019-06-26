Metro Detroit weather: Risk for severe storms to end week

This won’t take long.

We try to be as precise as possible when building our forecasts. But there are certain times of the year where the data doesn’t allow it. This is one of those times. We’re entering a pattern that’s more typical of mid-to-late summer, where temperatures are above normal, humidity is present and storm chances are tough to rule out at any time.

So this forecast is easy to remember but probably not a huge help in planning outdoor activities.

Tonight, will be the exception, however. Expect just some high clouds, and relatively dry air until nearer to sunrise. Lows will finish in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Highs Thursday through the middle of next week will be in the mid-to-upper 80s. Humidity levels will be muggy but not quite tropical or oppressive. That’s still enough to push heat index readings to 90 degrees during the hottest part of each day.

Thunderstorm chances will be around each day. In fact Thursday and Friday we’re under a Marginal Risk for severe weather.

The timing and placement of those storms really depends on how things shake out in the 12 hours prior so keep checking in with us here at ClickOnDetroit, the Local 4Casters app and on Local 4.

