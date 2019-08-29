Metro Detroit weather: Risk for severe storms tonight

DETROIT - Enjoy the beautiful sunshine for the rest of your daylight hours Thursday around Metro Detroit as highs take aim at 80°F without too much humidity.

The winds are picking up SW 10-20 mph Gusting 20-30 mph at times. Once the sun goes down, an area of showers and storms will be approaching from the northwest hitting our North Zone after 8pm and into most of Metro Detroit after 10pm.

We have a Marginal or weak risk for a few severe storms tonight, so make sure you tune into Ben Bailey on Local 4 News this afternoon and evening for the latest.

Friday

Friday will be another great one with skies clearing in the early to mid-morning and temps in the 60s warming into the upper 70s to near 80°F once again. Skies will be a nice blend of sun and clouds and winds are lighter WNW 5-12 mph.

Weekend

The Holiday Weekend still looks wonderful for the most part. Saturday will start in the 50s and end in the low to mid 70s with any shower chances mainly confined to our South Zone near the Ohio Border.

Sunday morning showers are possible but most of the day is dry with partly sunny skies and mid 70s.

Labor Day around Metro Detroit will be warmer and a little more muggy as we head back into perhaps the low 80s! Be safe and enjoy.

Track the radar

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.