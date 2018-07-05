Metro Detroit weather: Risk for severe thunderstorms remains until relief from the heat arrives

DETROIT - We're counting the hours until drier air pile drives this oppressive humidity from the top rope.

But until that cold front arrives around midnight, storm chances remain. Any storms that pop up have the potential to become severe. The southern two-thirds of the area remain under a Marginal Risk for severe storms tonight.

Temperatures will drop from the mid-90s this afternoon to the low-and-mid-60s overnight.

And we'll wake up to bright sunshine dry air and a noticeable north breeze. Sunshine stretches from start to finish on Friday. Highs won't even get to 80 in most locations! Consider it a payback for seven straight days in the 90s.

The only drawback to Friday is a Lakeshore Flood Advisory for Sanilac and St. Clair counties. High water levels along with high waves could bring some minor flooding along the shoreline.

The weekend promises more gorgeousness: full sunshine, low humidity with only slightly warmer temperatures. Saturday we'll reach the low 80s. Sunday, expect the mid-80s.

But the heat returns next week. Another stretch of 90s is in store. Check 'em out in the 10-Day Forecast.

