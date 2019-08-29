Metro Detroit weather: Risk for severe weather heading into Labor Day weekend

DETROIT - We’re in for a stormy transition to the holiday weekend.

About half of us are in a Marginal Risk for severe weather tonight as a cold front sweeps through during the evening. Look for storms to develop in our West and North Zones by 9 p.m., spreading through the area, but weakening toward midnight. Gusts may reach 60 mph with 1 inch hail in some of the early storms, especially in the West and North Zones. We should be dry by 2 a.m.tonight.

Winds will relax when we walk out the door on Friday morning. We’ll get mostly sunny skies and near-normal highs in the upper 70s. Humidity will be back to dry levels after increasing a bit tonight.

The holiday weekend will be mostly dry. But the shower and thunderstorm window looks like it will affect most everybody on Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Temperatures will finish in the mid 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will touch 80 for Labor Day Monday. That will be the pick of the three-day stretch with partly cloudy skies and low humidity.

We’re not done with the 80s though as we head into the first week in September. Check the 10 Day Forecast for next week’s numbers.

