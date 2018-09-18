Metro Detroit weather: Roller coaster temps, thunderstorm chances later this week

Take a look at the temperature map above.

How crazy is that! Temperatures south of I-94 are generally approaching or at 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius), while temperatures north of I-69 are only in the mid 70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius) in some places.

Why the difference? Because a cold front splits the area this afternoon. That front is the front edge of a colder air mass that will infiltrate tonight, then get ready for some serious ups and downs for the rest of the week.

A scattered shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out late this afternoon or this evening, but any that do develop should end by early evening.

Lows tonight should range from the upper 50s to low 60s (14 to 17 degrees Celsius). North wind at 2 to 5 mph.

Wednesday forecast

Wednesday will start out cloudy, then we’ll (hopefully) see some breaks develop by lunchtime, which would then lead to a period of partly cloudy skies for part of the afternoon, before skies cloud over again.

Highs will range from the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius) in our South Zone to the mid 70s (24 degrees Celsius) across the central part of the area, to near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius) in the Thumb.

East-northeast wind at 4 to 7 mph will keep those of you near the big lakes a bit cooler.

Wednesday’s sunrise is at 7:18 a.m., and Wednesday’s sunset is at 7:36 p.m.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, with a shower or thunderstorm possible later at night as a warm front approaches. Lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Thursday forecast

Thursday could start with a shower or thunderstorm, depending upon the location of that warm front, then skies will become partly cloudy as we progress deeper into the warm sector behind the front. A scattered thunderstorm cannot be ruled out during the afternoon and, if any can get going, then severe storms would be a possibility.

The heat and humidity return, with highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius).

Warm and muggy Thursday night, with lows in the low 70s…this will be a very tough sleeping night for those without air conditioning.

Friday forecast

Friday starts dry, then a cold front crosses the area midday with some showers and thunderstorms. Humid highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius) before the rain arrives.

If today’s computer models have things timed correctly, we’ll be dry Friday evening into Friday night, which is really great news in Romulus because this weekend is the city’s annual Pumpkin Festival, which kicks off at 6:00 p.m. at Romulus Historical Park and continues through the weekend! Lows Friday night will cool down into the mid 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius) behind that cold front.

Your weekend

Mostly sunny (possibly becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, as some fair weather cumulus clouds may develop, but still lots of Maize Sun and Blue Sky if you’ll be at the Michigan game against Nebraska at The Big House). What a beautiful fall day, with light wind and highs in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island surrounding Detroit, and down into the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius) in rural areas farther out from the big city.

By the way, if you’ll be outside at 9:54 p.m. Saturday evening, take a look up…that’s the moment that the autumnal equinox will occur (the official beginning of astronomical fall).

Actually, just kidding…no need to look up, as you won’t actually see anything.

But the sun will cross over the equator and transition from the northern hemisphere to the southern hemisphere at that time, and remain over the southern hemisphere until the first day of spring.

Mostly sunny skies on Sunday will complete our gorgeous fall weekend, with highs in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius). It looks like great tailgating weather if you’re coming down for the big Lions / Patriots Sunday Night Football game.

Even if you're not coming to the game, go ahead and tailgate anyway at home and then invite your friends in to watch the big game



