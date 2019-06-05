Metro Detroit weather: Rounds of storms with severe risk

DETROIT - We have two likely rounds of storms to watch Wednesday around Metro Detroit and the first wave comes through this morning.

Look for a line of rain and thunder to be packing a little bit of a punch this morning capable of heavy downpours, dangerous lightning, and gusty winds.

The second round is of more concern as the Storm Prediction Center has placed SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario in a Marginal Risk for severe storms this afternoon.

After morning rain and thunder moves on, we get a little bit of sun and humidity, warming most of Metro Detroit to 80°F or warmer as a cold front approaches. It’s eyes to the skies this afternoon to early evening for a few storms capable of damaging winds and hail. Warming winds will continue today SW 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph at times.

We also need to pay close attention to the morning line of storms and will let you know if any storms go severe. It’s mainly an afternoon concern for us today.

Thursday forecast

The weather pattern is much more quiet Thursday as the heat and humidity take a small step back. We will wake to temps in the 50s and finish strong with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s tomorrow under partly cloudy skies. Friday looks very similar although we will be warming up heading into the weekend. Look for mostly sunshine Friday and highs around 80°F once again.

Friday and beyond

The weekend looks picture perfect for your weddings and graduation parties with no storms expected Saturday or Sunday. Saturday will be a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs near 80°F and Sunday will be very similar except for the increase in high clouds late in the day. Those clouds will lead to some wet weather Monday as we head back to work and school. Stay tuned!

