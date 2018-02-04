Metro Detroit weather: Scattered light snow Saturday night

DETROIT - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Sanilac County until 7 p.m. ET, Sunday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair Counties from 1 a.m. ET, Sunday, to 7 p.m. ET, Sunday.

Clouds gather Saturday under cold and chilly conditions. Snow develops later and becomes more widespread Super Bowl Sunday.

Saturday evening and Saturday night will have scattered light snow expand over all of Southeast Michigan. Snow becomes more widespread and, at times, heavier Sunday morning and Sunday during the day.

Drivers will need to use extreme caution while driving to and from Super Bowl LII parties and gatherings.

By the end of Sunday evening, 2-6 inches of new snow will fall with 2-4 inches along I-94 and to the south. Detroit and areas just south and north of 8 Mile will receive 3-5 inches. For now, 4-6 inches of snow is possible closer to Hall Road/M-59 and northward.

Snow ends Sunday night. Overnight lows will be near 10°F.

Monday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cold. Highs will be in the upper 20s. Monday night has another chance of snow.

Tuesday will start with snow showers and end up with mostly cloudy skies. Winter coats still needed with highs in the mid 20s.

