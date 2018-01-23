Metro Detroit weather: Scattered morning showers with afternoon wintry mix possible

Dense Fog Advisory for Sanilac and Huron Counties this Tuesday morning for some areas of thick low clouds, fog, and rain showers making for tricky travel north of I-69. We have scattered rain showers again today with temps in the 40s this morning falling into the 30s for most of the day. The winds will be picking up SW 10-20 mph into the afternoon and we will see a switch to a wintry mix after 2 or 3pm around Metro Detroit but this is when moisture will be limited and exiting so no accumulation is expected here. Parts of the Thumb in our North Zone will see the switch over sooner and may see an inch of new snow today.

Wednesday and Thursday will be cooler as a brief return to average winter like weather for Detroit at the end of January. It will also be dry through this stretch with partly cloudy skies both days and morning low temps in the 20s, to low and mid 30s through the afternoons. Friday is a perfect way to get the weekend started with warming into the mid and upper 40s with a good deal of sunshine… especially through the early afternoon. Clouds increase late in the day ahead of a weather maker for Saturday.



The weekend starts out wet with rain chances Saturday which comes from new data this morning keeping temps all well above freezing in the morning. Rain timing is coming into view and looks to be mainly late morning or afternoon through the afternoon keeping temps in the mid 40s one more time. Cooler conditions quickly follow on Sunday as we fall back into the 30s and a slight chance for a shower. Track temperatures and our next rain and snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

