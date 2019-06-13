Metro Detroit weather: Scattered rain and thundershowers

Scattered rain and thundershowers early this morning around Metro Detroit, and with showers coming and going watch out for slippery streets and some pooling and ponding on the roads. We will get occasional breaks today, but an area of low pressure is moving right over us and we’ll see mainly plain rain showers moving through most of the day today. It will get a little heavier and more widespread this afternoon and early evening, so keep the umbrella handy. Temps are going to stay in the 60s with winds picking up WSW 10-20 mph gusting 20-30 mph. Lakeshore Flood Advisories go into effect this afternoon on the shorelines of Lake Huron as the winds will be cranking off the lake piling waves and water on shore. Be careful! We need to watch all shorelines between SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario through the next two days with breezy conditions throughout.

Friday is a dry day and a great way to end the school year. You can expect mostly sunshine around Metro Detroit tomorrow with cooler morning lows in the upper 40s to low 50s, but sunshine will help warm us back into the low and mid 70s with a nice mix of sun and clouds later in the afternoon. Winds again WSW 10-20 mph. Rain will be nearby Friday night and that will be more in play for anyone driving north to the Lake House for the weekend. We should hold off the rain until Saturday.

Scattered light showers are likely Saturday morning, and then a heavier line of rain and thunder through the early and mid afternoon. Right now, no severe threats but watch out for downpours and lightning. It’s not an all day soaker, and the quicker it moves through Saturday… the more likely we will see dry weather for Father’s Day. Right now, model data is split with either keeping things dry or a little bit of morning rain before a nicer afternoon with partly sunny skies and 70s all weekend. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.