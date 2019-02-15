Metro Detroit weather: Scattered rain Thursday evening for Valentines dinner

Happy Valentine’s Day, Motown!

Thursday evening will be nice and mild for you and your sweetie. However, there is a chance of rain as you head out to dinner. Chillier, more seasonable weather is on the way for Friday and this weekend.

Thursday evening remains milder than average with cloudy skies. Dinner time temps will be near 40°F. Hey small, fast-moving area of low pressure will bring a rain showers as you step out for a meal, a show or both.

Use caution while driving on wet roadways weather due to freshly fallen rain or melting snow when ice.

Overnight remains cloudy with scattered rain. It will be chillier with temperatures in the low 30s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with falling temperatures and scattered flurries. Temps go from the low 30s in the morning to the upper and middle 20s in the afternoon. Breezy with a west wind 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday and Sunday will be a bit chillier and drier. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs near 30°F. Remember your winter coats, hats scarves and gloves while coming back downtown for Quicken Loans Winter Blast.

Clouds return, Sunday, with afternoon snow showers. Still colder with highs in the upepr 20s.

