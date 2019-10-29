Metro Detroit weather: Scattered shower chances

It's a dry start to your Tuesday with temps mainly in the mid 40s as you head out and about under mostly cloudy skies. Those clouds will stick around all day today with only a few small breaks or partly sunny skies from time to time. We will see some light, scattered showers moving through late morning into the afternoon, but they will blow through fairly quickly and won't be a huge impact on your afternoon plans. Highs will stay just shy of 60°F with winds WSW 5-10 mph and some damp roads from the light rain this afternoon.

We will have another storm system move through our area on Wednesday with rain showers moving through mainly in the mid to late morning, only getting stronger or heavier as we head through the afternoon and evening. Temps will struggle in the rain tomorrow as we expect to stay in the mid to maybe upper 40s all day Wednesday or Halloween Eve. We should get a quarter to a half inch of rain through midnight and there's more coming Thursday.

As we head into Halloween, we expect even more soaking wet weather for most of the day and through the evening. Thursday will be wet and breezy with temps in the lower 50s during the day and probably upper 40s for Trick-Or-Treaters Thursday night and it will be umbrella weather with some lighter showers still hanging on Thursday night. Hey… at least you won't need the winter coats… yet. We just may see some light snow showers Friday morning on the cooler back side of this storm and then it gets quite windy and cool. We don't expect any accumulation, but cool 30s and 40s Friday and even cooler Saturday with a few flakes flying. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

