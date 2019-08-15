Metro Detroit weather: Scattered showers, thunderstorms possible today

DETROIT - While we have no big storm systems or fronts on the horizon, numerous upper level disturbances zipping along the jet stream 20,000 feet aloft and crossing our area every 24 to 36 will have quite an impact on our day-to-day weather.

Today will feature an isolated shower possible during the morning, although most of us will remain dry. Scattered showers and thunderstorms then pop up this afternoon during the heat of the day. Highs will reach the low 80s (27-28 degrees Celsius), with a north wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Any scattered showers or storms early this evening will quickly disintegrate after sunset, with a dry remainder of the night. Lows in the low to mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius).

Friday forecast

Mostly cloudy on Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up once again in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s (27 to 28 degrees Celsius).

Showers are still possible overnight Friday night, with lows in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius).

Weekend weather forecast

And now, here’s some good news, albeit tentative: It appears that we’ll be in-between upper level disturbances Saturday, so we may be able to get through the daytime part of the Woodward Dream Cruise without any thunderstorms.

As I mentioned yesterday, these disturbances can be difficult to time more than a day or two in advance, but this morning’s new computer models suggest that the next one may hold off until sometime Saturday night, when we have a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Just keep an eye on the Local4Casters weather app’s radar, and you’ll be able to easily monitor what’s headed our way. If you’re one of the few who doesn’t have our app yet, it’s free, and easily downloadable from the App Store by searching under “WDIV.”

Highs Saturday will trend upward (as will the humidity), and we should easily reach the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius), with lows Saturday night in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees (20 to 21 degrees Celsius). Yes, this begins the Dog Days of August, as you’ll read below.

Partly sunny on Sunday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot and humid, with highs approaching 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius), and lows Sunday night near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

And you’d better get used to this Sunday forecast, because this is pretty close to how it’ll be through the middle of next week.

