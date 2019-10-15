Metro Detroit weather: Scattered showers as cold front approaches

DETROIT - The coldest part of Metro Detroit's forecast is behind us. Now we're looking forward to temperatures in the 70s -- eventually.

Some of us dipped below freezing Tuesday morning with quite a few reports of frost. It was the coldest morning since April 28.

We'll deal with showers Tuesday night. Expect light, scattered rain through the Tuesday evening commute. As a cold front gets closer, rain chances will be highest closer to midnight. The rain will exit before daybreak.

There is another push of cold air behind that front. Wednesday's high temperature will likely come around midnight, in the mid-50s. They'll dip toward 50 degrees for the morning commute, then rise only a few degrees back to the mid-50s in the afternoon.

Add to that brisk west winds at 20-25 mph with no appreciable sunshine, and Wednesday will be a big change from even Tuesday afternoon. Some gusts could reach 35 mph in the evening.

Temperatures will stay below normal through the workweek. Friday morning might bring another round of patchy frost before temperatures increase over the weekend.

By Tuesday of next week, temperatures in the 50s will return as highs, so enjoy this while it lasts.

Track the radar

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.