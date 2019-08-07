Metro Detroit weather: Scattered showers before humidity begins to drop

DETROIT - Metro Detroit is in for some big weather changes in the next 24 hours. Humidity will decrease briefly Wednesday evening before ramping up again prior to the big and lasting drop Thursday.

Other than a quick east-side thunderstorm early Wednesday evening, expect dry conditions until very late overnight. Showers and a few thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front that will move through Thursday morning. Lows will return to the 60s. Humidity will relent Wednesday evening, but we’ll likely feel it again by daybreak.

Thursday will start with scattered showers and some thunder, but nothing severe. That should all end by lunch time, when sunshine will mix with clouds. Highs will still reach the mid-80s, but the humidity will start to drop around midday. By late afternoon, we’ll have noticeably drier air that will last through the weekend.

Highs Friday will barely touch 80 degrees. We’ll be slightly warmer by the end of the weekend. Humidity might get as high as "noticeable" Sunday, but we will get to keep the drier air through the end of next week.

