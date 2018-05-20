Metro Detroit weather: Scattered showers possible Sunday afternoon, warm up next week

DETROIT - One area of low pressure (with showers) slowly leaves and another one slowly arrives. For Sunday, there will be clouds, only a slight chance of rain and cooler conditions.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Sunday morning will have some patchy fog. It will be relatively mild with temperatures in the middle and upper 50s at breakfast time. It's Flower Day at Eastern Market in Detroit! It will be mostly dry as families stroll and shop with wagons in tow.

Sunrise was at 6:08 a.m. ET. Sunset is at 8:51 p.m.

Sunday afternoon has a slight chance of scattered showers. It will not be a wash-out. Temperatures rise to the middle and upper 60s; just below average.

Sunday evening will be cooler. Widely scattered showers dissipate with temps near 60 degrees.

Sunday night will be chillier with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows in the middle and upper 40s.

Monday forecast

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a better chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Rest of week forecast

Sunshine returns Tuesday and the rest of the work week. Also, it will feel like summer again. Highs will be in the middle 70s Tuesday. It will be mostly sunny Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be near or just above 80 degrees.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.